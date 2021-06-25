Say What?!: Staff Shocked by $16,000 Tip on $37 Bill at New Hampshire Bar

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – A customer left staff at a New Hampshire restaurant stunned by leaving a $16,000 tip on a $37.93 bill.

The restaurant, Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry, pools tips, so the extra generous tip will be split between the eight servers on duty that night, with some set aside for the cooks, as well.

