FUN Bank Announces Employee Promotions
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – First United National Bank – The FUN Bank – is pleased to announce the promotion of two members of its management team.
[Pictured above: Nick McGuirk and Jennifer Benson.]
Nick McGuirk has been named Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McGuirk previously held the position of AVP/Controller since joining the bank in July of 2019.
In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all financial accounting and reporting functions, investment portfolio management, liquidity analysis, balancing and reconciliation, and overall management of the Bank’s finance department. He succeeds former VP/CFO Ronald L. Thompson, Jr., who retired in May.
McGuirk holds a B.S Degree in Accounting from Clarion University of PA and has prior accounting experience in both the financial and manufacturing industries.
He is a board member at the Foxburg Country Club and enjoys spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, and helping people however he can.
Jennifer Benson, who has been with the bank since April of 2020 as the bank’s Executive Secretary, has also been named Human Resources Coordinator.
With these additional duties, she will be responsible for overseeing all HR functions for the bank’s 70 employees. A graduate of Edinboro University of PA, she was most recently a Human Resources Director for Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. Prior to that, her experience included Human Resources and Management positions at both Mercer County State Bank and Walmart, as well as owner/operator of the Cardinal Country Restaurant in Cochranton for seven years.
Jennifer enjoys being actively involved in employee appreciation and HR development while at work. Outside of work, she enjoys kayaking, bike riding, spending time with family and friends, and working in her greenhouse.
The First United National Bank, headquartered in Fryburg, Pa., is a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured, independently owned community bank that operates full-service branches in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry.
