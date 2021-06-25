Temporary Lane Restriction Set for Today on Interstate 80 in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. – A lane restriction will be in place for a portion of eastbound Interstate 80 in Venango County on Friday, June 25, to allow for emergency shoulder repairs.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The left lane of eastbound Interstate 80 will be closed between Exit 29 (Route 8/Barkeyville/Franklin) and Exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville).

Work is expected to begin at approximately 7:00 a.m. and be completed by 6:00 p.m.

Motorists should be prepared to encounter slowed or stopped traffic throughout the day.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

