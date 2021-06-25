University Korner Makes Contribution to 2nd Avenue Park Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Adventures and Clarion Blueprint Community announced on Thursday that University Korner, a Clarion-based chain of gas stations and convenience stores, has made a special contribution to the 2nd Avenue Park Project.

Through the NAP program, University Korner has contributed $25,000.00 for the 2020 funding cycle. In addition, University Korner is also contributing donations on a monthly basis.

Yasir Bhatti and his family established the University Korner (UK) franchise in 2009. UK now has nine locations throughout western PA with plans to expand to even more locations. UK now has several local charity programs including the penny-a-gallon, community projects, and Clarion University Scholarship Programs.

Earlier this year, University Korner has also agreed to donate one cent per gallon of gas sold from their Knox location, located at the corner of Route 338 and Route 208. Gas prices are competitive, plus University Korner takes an additional five cents off per gallon when you scan their loyalty card. University Korner will be providing Clarion Blueprint Community with a monthly check for the donations. This generous donation will help fund the creation of the park, and once the park is built, it will help to fund ongoing maintenance and bills associated with the park.

Clarion County Adventures has partnered with The Children’s Scholarship Fund of PA, a well-known 501c3 entity specializing in Pennsylvania Tax Credits since 2001. For the 2020 funding cycle, $447,000.00 in donations were secured that resulted in Pennsylvania tax credits of $335,250.00 to these donors.

These tax credits may be used as a direct reduction in your Pennsylvania taxes, including taxes on wages, business income, rental, and investment (interest, dividends, and gains/loss) income. When a donor commits to a NAP project, that is then approved by the Commonwealth, 75% of their donation becomes a direct reduction in their Pennsylvania taxes. This allows donors to direct their Pennsylvania tax dollars to locally approved projects instead of sending them to Harrisburg.

Phase One of the park project is expected to begin at the end of the summer. Infrastructure and site development work will be the first step in bringing the park to Clarion. When the park is fully completed, it will contain such features as a playground, sports courts, splash pad/ice skating area, walking path, pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms, and plenty of green space. The park will be owned and operated by Clarion Blueprint Community.

RELATED:

Clarion to Break Ground on Second Avenue Project in August

University Korner & Clarion Blueprint Community Announce Penny a Gallon Program for 2nd Avenue Park Project

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.