Newest Clarion County Emergency Landing Zone in Miola Thanks to Rick Staley Paying it Forward

MIOLA, Pa. (EYT) – Rick Staley, of Miola, took his second ride on an Allegheny Health Network’s LifeFlight emergency helicopter on Thursday morning, and it was as much better than his first time.

(Pictured above: Clarion Hospital EMS Director Don Hosey, Clarion Hospital EMS Manager Garren Warren, Rick Staley, Chuck Spencer, Dave Forsythe, and Clarion Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers.)

“I rode in the back of one of these 2019, and it saved my life going from Clarion Hospital to Butler Hospital,” Staley said.

Staley is volunteering his Miola property for use as Clarion County’s newest emergency landing zone.

His emergency trip years ago after a heart attack inspired him to use his land for a loading zone.

“I liked the ride much better this time because I could remember it,” Staley added.

After the emergency team at Clarion Hospital stabilized Staley’s condition, a helicopter rushed Rick to Butler Health Systems (BHS). BHS is capable of performing emergency cardiac catheterization to treat heart attacks.

A second inspiration for the landing zone came more recently.

“I found a gentleman that was hurt down by the river, not too far from here,” said Staley. “The helicopter had to land at the Highland Township building, and all the wires and gravel made it difficult to land. I said, ‘We have got to get him a place to land down here.’”

Clarion County has about 38 landing zones (LZ’s), according to Jeff Smathers, Clarion County Director of Public Safety.

“Like Rick, all of the people have been gracious enough to step up and help us with trying to develop these sites. This allows us – at a moment’s notice, if we need to land a medical aircraft, we can and then get them the hospital as quick as possible,” Smathers said.

Clarion County is served by two emergency services, Allegheny Health Network’s lifesaving LifeFlight based at Clarion Hospital, and UPMC’s STAT MedEvac operating from the Clarion County Airport. The LZ’s can be used by either LifeFlight or STAT MedEvac. The new Miola LZ has additional space that allows multiple helicopters to land at the same time if needed.

“Both LifeFlight and STAT have been outstanding,” Smathers explained. “We’re very fortunate to have two entities in our area. We have a large stretch of I-80 going through our county. It’s definitely needed; there’s no doubt about it.”

Most of the time helicopters leaving Clarion County are headed straight from Pittsburgh or one of the trauma centers. When it’s serious enough to call for a helicopter, they usually don’t stop back at Clarion Hospital.

“The zones are predesignated with a latitude and longitude registered by a number,” Smathers said. ”They already have those numbers preloaded into the emergency helicopter systems.

“We used the Highland Township building out here, and it’s gotten a little bit congested, and we needed more space. The aircraft are getting bigger, and we just need a little more space so we can get them in safely. Rick has agreed to maintain the field.”

Rick also announced on Thursday that he arranged for the donation of blacktop and paving of the new landing zone.

Pilot Chuck Spencer (retired military), flight nurse Garren Warren, and flight paramedic Dave Forsythe were the crew that brought Staley to the new LZ. Spencer said this was the typical crew comprised of a pilot and two medical staff that are present on each mission.

“As a pilot, we look for things like a clear area and little to no obstacles,” Spencer explained. “Flat, hard surfaces are the best for us. The aircraft is very well suited for off-road terrain, of course.

“A lot of times in the old movies, people will light up the airfield for the airplane, but you guys don’t really want this. We do fly at night with night vision goggles, and we have additional ancillary lighting on our aircraft and illuminate the areas.”

A token of appreciation was presented to Staley by J. Nico Soler, AHN:

“Presented to Rick Staley for creating and granting the use of the Miola Landing Zone 41 degrees type that in the landing zone 40 degrees 15’13N 79 degrees 20’32W will ensure the safety of Air Medical Services, Emergency Medical Services, and fire department personnel in Clarion County with sincere gratitude for you your generosity from AHN LifeFlight.”

The landing of the helicopter also attracted neighbors.

