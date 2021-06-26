A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

