Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Watermelon Smoothies

Watermelon Smoothies are quick and refreshing!

Ingredients

6 cups coarsely chopped seedless watermelon

1 cup lemon sherbet



12 ice cubes

Directions

-Place half of the watermelon in a blender; cover and process until smooth.

-Add half of the sherbet and ice; cover and process until smooth. Repeat.

-Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately.

