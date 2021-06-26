 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

David and Shawnee O’Hara Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

OHara.WeddingDavid and Shawnee (Lashbrook) O’Hara are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, June 26.

The happy couple wed on Saturday, June 26, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Owensboro, Kentucky.

David and Shawnee (Lashbrook) O’Hara are longtime residents of Clarion and are both originally from Kentucky.

They have two daughters, Katie O’Hara-Krebs (Andrew) of State College, Pa., and Elizabeth (John) Martin of Hershey, Pa., and four grandchildren, Ava and Ellena Krebs and Jack and Sarah Martin.

The entire family recently gathered in Eagles Mere, Pa., to celebrate this blessed event.

Anniversary announcements are a free service brought to you by exploreClarion.com.

To submit an anniversary announcement, email [email protected]


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.