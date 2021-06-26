David and Shawnee O’Hara Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

David and Shawnee (Lashbrook) O’Hara are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, June 26.

The happy couple wed on Saturday, June 26, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Owensboro, Kentucky.

David and Shawnee (Lashbrook) O’Hara are longtime residents of Clarion and are both originally from Kentucky.

They have two daughters, Katie O’Hara-Krebs (Andrew) of State College, Pa., and Elizabeth (John) Martin of Hershey, Pa., and four grandchildren, Ava and Ellena Krebs and Jack and Sarah Martin.

The entire family recently gathered in Eagles Mere, Pa., to celebrate this blessed event.

