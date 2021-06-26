SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Adult Pool Party Featuring ‘Reissue’ Tonight
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Saturday evening for their adult pool party with music from the band “Reissue.”
They’ve got plenty of great drinks, food, and fun in store!
Gates open at 7:00 p.m., and the event ends at 10:00 p.m. Individuals must be 21+ to enter.
THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
$10/member, $20/non-member, food & beverage additional.
Wanango Country Club will be holding a Junior Golf Clinic during the month of July.
The dates are as follows:
- Friday, July 2nd
- Friday, July 9th
- Friday, July 16th
- Friday, July 23rd
- Friday, July 29th
The clinic is intended for ages seven to 16 with two different time slots depending on age. Ages seven to 10 will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. and ages 11 to 16 will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Instruction will be given by several experienced golfers in all parts of the golf game- driving, chipping, and putting. Both irons and woods will be used. Groups will be kept small to maximize instruction.
Please sign up early, as space is limited.
You do not need to be a member to sign up. If a junior does not have golf clubs, please contact Curt Anderson in the Pro Shop.
The cost is $75.00. For more information or to register, call 814-676-8133 and use option #1.
Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.
Monday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
On Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
