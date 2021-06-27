A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

