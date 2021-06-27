Coroner Called to Accident Scene in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Coroner was called to an accident scene in Redbank Township on Sunday morning.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a call around 9:07 a.m. for an incident, on Swartfager Road, in Redbank Township, involving a tractor.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was also called to the scene.

“No additional information is being released at this time,” Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the family still needs to be notified,” he added.

The scene was cleared around 11:06 a.m.

