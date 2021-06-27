 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Coroner Called to Accident Scene in Redbank Township

Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 01:06 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-line-1024x680REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Coroner was called to an accident scene in Redbank Township on Sunday morning.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a call around 9:07 a.m. for an incident, on Swartfager Road, in Redbank Township, involving a tractor.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was also called to the scene.

“No additional information is being released at this time,” Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the family still needs to be notified,” he added.

The scene was cleared around 11:06 a.m.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.