Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheddar Mushroom Macaroni Casserole

Enjoy this rich & creamy dish!

Ingredients

4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 standard size can condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted



1 cup mayonnaise1 – 7 oz. can mushroom stems and pieces, drained1 medium onion, finely chopped1 – 2 oz. jar diced pimientos, drained4 cups cooked elbow macaroni1 garlic clove, minced

Directions

~Preheat oven at 325°.

~In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients; mix well. Stir in macaroni and garlic.

~Transfer to a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. Cover and bake for 30 minutes.

~Makes 8 servings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.