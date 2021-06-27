Column: Invest in Yourself

The best investment you can make is in yourself.

You can work, invest, save, and accumulate wealth but what good is it if you ignore yourself?

A friend of mine once said: “If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”

A sure way to undermine your financial security is to neglect your health. Failing health always results in life insecurity. When your health fails, you don’t feel like working. You aren’t able to enjoy life or take care of others. Whatever you have accumulated financially will go to pay for emergency medical costs, rehabilitation, or a nursing home.

A family member was sick years ago and the out-of-pocket monthly cost for her care was over $15,000,00 a month. Obviously, this soon became financially debilitating.

While you are living life, working, going to school, raising your family, enjoying your golden years, keep this in mind – an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

I know there are no silver bullets when it comes to our health. I’ve had health issues, two cancer procedures, and other ailments. I’ve spent the last 30 years eating grilled chicken and salmon. I’ve walked, jogged, played sports, and lifted weights for most of my life.

My doctor told me I have to do more. He literally said: “No red meat, no sugar, no dairy, no fried foods.” What is left? He did say I can eat some bison, venison, and elk which I have tried and enjoy them all.

My 100-year-old friend who lives close by says she eats a little of everything but very little of everything focusing on vegetables, fruits, and staying active. There has to be something to her lifestyle because it works for her. She still lives alone, in her own house, and cares for herself. She laughs a lot and has a lot of adoring friends.

So, while you are building your financial security, invest in your health. See your doctor. Have routine blood tests. Monitor your blood sugar, LDL (bad cholesterol), blood pressure, and have an occasional CT or MRI scan to find out what you really look like on the inside. If your doctor finds something, then you can tackle what you know about. If you don’t know what your enemy is, then you can’t put up a defense or an offense.

Investing time in taking care of yourself means you can enjoy your life longer. You will be in a better position to help your family or friends, instead of them taking care of you.

Keep moving. Take your vitamins, eat as healthy as possible and try.

What do you have to lose? Consider, all you might gain.

– Dr. Glenn Mollette

