Raymond “Ray” Michael Puhalla, 82, of Brookville, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home.

He was born on May 15, 1939, to the late Steve and Sophie (Tinal) Puhalla in Youngstown, OH. Ray attended Ursuline High School and joined the United States Navy at seventeen years old. Ray married the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Lynn Danner, on May 22, 1961, in Youngstown; Sandy preceded him in passing on July 26, 2018.

He worked with Automatic Sprinkler, a fire protection company, where he earned the position of business agent over Ohio and held that position for eighteen years. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville, Brookville Sportsmen’s Club, and he was a lifetime member of the NRA.

Ray was an avid hunter and fisherman, he also loved genealogy and tracing his family’s roots. He valued family history and it is evident through the thousands of photos and videos he kept, documenting the lives of those he loved. He was an amazing photographer.

Ray was a carpenter and very skilled at woodworking overall. He was a gunsmith, a skill he practiced to express his love for firearms. He reloaded ammunition and enjoyed fixing guns for his friends.

Ray was an advocate for nature preservation and did his own gardening and beekeeping to contribute to natures health. He also enjoyed trading stock. He was a proud member of Union 669 and loved helping his union brothers. Ray was always there when needed to lend a hand, offer advice, or let you know you were screwing up! He was always a jokester, playing pranks or sharing a joke with you was his way of letting you know he liked you.

He loved his bride, Sandy, with all his heart. She was first in his mind, and he did all he could to make sure she knew he valued her. They took many trips by land and by sea on cruises throughout their retirement. He loved going on hunting trips with his son and friends. Every detail was planned to perfection.

Ray was a supportive father and made sure his children had a strong start in life. He was a proud grandfather that enjoyed watching his grandchildren achieve their goals. He was especially proud to have a grandson carrying on his legacy as a third generation 669 sprinkler fitter.

Ray is survived by two children, Sharon M. (Joe) Wolfe of Derry, PA, and William R. (Bonnie) Puhalla of Brookville, PA; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ray was preceded in passing by two brothers, Steve and Michael; and two sisters, Mary and Veronica.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

A funeral mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA, 15825, beginning at 10:00am and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to PCA America, 228 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60604. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.