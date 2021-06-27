Robin Jean (Ent) Park, 59, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the afternoon of Friday, June 25, 2021, while a patient at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA.

She was born on August 22, 1961, to Robert Warren and Norma Jean (Forsythe) Ent in Brookville, PA. Robin graduated from John Bapst High School in Bangor, ME, with the class of 1979. After high school, she completed training to become a Registered Nurse at the Central Maine Medical Center.

Robin married Rick Allan Park on June 2, 1990, at the Brookville Presbyterian Church, Robin and Rick just celebrated thirty-one loving years of marriage; Rick survives her.

Robin used her training as a nurse to help people all over the tri county area, she worked at Clarion Hospital, the DuBois Cardiology Center, DuBois Hospital, and most recently the Brookville Hospital Emergency Room.

Robin was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Robin was a caring and active animal lover and “pet collector”, she loved all animals and helped any she found in need. Robin enjoyed creating things, an interest she expressed in her crafts. She did cardmaking, diamond painting, and many other crafts, she had a designated room in her family’s home to practice and display these creations.

Robin enjoyed planning and taking trips with her family, especially her daughter, Allie. They would take bus trips to New York City among other places. While in New York one of their favorite shared passions was to attend shows on Broadway. Robin loved entertainment, two of her favorites being Broadway shows and watching movies. One of her most beloved experiences was meeting Burt Reynolds at Steel City Con in Pittsburgh.

The most recent trip she took with her family was to Hershey, a trip where she expressed that she did not want to live in a “world of what-ifs”, never allowing the unknown to slow her down in life.

Robin was a loving wife, mother, and true friend, unendingly filled with love and honesty to express her feelings for those she cared about. She could take you from the bottom of your gloomiest day to the top of your best day ever. Robin will be dearly missed by her family and community.

In addition to her husband, Robin is survived by one daughter, Alexandria “Allie” Hope Park; her mother, Norma Jean Ent; one brother, Randy Ent; her father-in-law, Allan E. Park; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and other extended family.

Robin was preceded in passing by her father, Robert Warren Ent; and her mother-in-law, Ruth June Park. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 2pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 1, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Interment will take place at St. John’s (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Stray Cat Central, 42 Progress St., Brookville, PA, 15825, or to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA, 15840. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/56265 into your browser.

