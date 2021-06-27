Scott Alan Young of Brookville, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the age of 65 after a short fierce battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by loved ones at Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was born on July 13, 1955, in Brookville, PA, to Miller and Lillian (Swanson) Young. He graduated from Brookville Area High School in 1973 where he first met his wife Sherry (McManigle) Young. They were married on August 7, 1976, at the Brookville EUM church. Scott and Sherry raised their two sons, Adam and Ryan, in the family home that they designed and built together in Brookville.

As a driven professional and community member with an unmatched work ethic, he acquired his first job at Hanley Brick, later to become Glen-Gery, where he worked for over 20 years and became plant superintendent. After holding this position, he moved on to become the plant manager at Legacy Technology in Kane, PA and then at OEM Enterprises in Fairmount City, PA.

Scott believed in and valued community and civic service. He was a member and president of Brookville Borough Council; a former member of the Laurel Festival Committee, Brookville Library Board, Jefferson County Historical Society, Brookville Firemen’s Club, Brookville Eagles Club, Brookville Quarterback Club; and a volunteer EMS and firefighter. He was also a long-time member of the Greenwood Club in Curwensville, PA. While here, he enjoyed participating in club events, attending family reunions and hunting with his family. Scott also loved spending time at his camp. His favorite activities were digging for historic relics and bottles, ATV riding, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Scott is survived by his wife, Sherry Young; two sons, Ryan (Anne) Young and Adam (Korisa) Young; his sister, Kendra (Richard) Woodring; his four grandchildren, Kayden, Kayleb, Aubrey and Hunter; and three step grandchildren, Trenton, Makenna, and Kodie.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Murray.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, Summerville, PA.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Furlong Funeral home with Pastor Charles Jack officiating. Interment will follow at Beechwoods Cemetery, Washington TWP, Jefferson Co.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family suggests honoring Scott’s legacy through a donation to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

