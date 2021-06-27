Service Set for Michael “Mike” O’Neill

The funeral Mass for Michael “Mike” O’Neill will be on Monday, July 5, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church, Route 66, Lucinda, PA. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He was born March 18, 1950, and died January 17, 2021. He was the son of Peter and Margaret Griebel O’Neill.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.