All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Lawrence
Bob Lawrence served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Robert “Bob” William Lawrence
Born: July 5, 1941
Died: June 4, 2021
Hometown: Oil City, Pa. (born in Clarion County)
Branch: U.S. Army
Bob Lawrence joined the U.S. Army where he served several years, leaving with an honorable discharge.
He also served his community through his membership with the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Oil City.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.