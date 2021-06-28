A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

