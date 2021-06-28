Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rudy
Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 12:06 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Rudy.
Rudy is an adult male Labrador Retriever and Black and Tan Coonhound mix.
Rudy is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
He would be good in a home with other dogs and children.
It is preferred that Rudy’s new home be one without cats.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Rudy is friendly and well-behaved.
For more information on Rudy, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
