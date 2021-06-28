Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Ham Chowder

Here’s a soup that is good for the soul!

Ingredients

2 cups chopped fresh or frozen cauliflower

1 cup thinly sliced celery



14-1/2 oz can chicken broth10-3/4 oz condensed cream of potato soup, undiluted1 cup evaporated milk1/8 teaspoon white pepper2 tablespoons cornstarch1/4 cup water2 cups diced fully cooked ham1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook cauliflower and celery in broth for 4-5 minutes. Do not drain. Stir in the soup, cream, and pepper.

~Combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Gradually stir into the cauliflower mixture. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened (about two minutes). Reduce heat and add ham. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.

~Just before serving, stir in cheese.

~Makes 8 servings.

