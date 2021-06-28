 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Ham Chowder

Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Here’s a soup that is good for the soul!

Ingredients

2 cups chopped fresh or frozen cauliflower
1 cup thinly sliced celery

14-1/2 oz can chicken broth
10-3/4 oz condensed cream of potato soup, undiluted
1 cup evaporated milk
1/8 teaspoon white pepper
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 cup water
2 cups diced fully cooked ham
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook cauliflower and celery in broth for 4-5 minutes. Do not drain. Stir in the soup, cream, and pepper.

~Combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Gradually stir into the cauliflower mixture. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened (about two minutes). Reduce heat and add ham. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.

~Just before serving, stir in cheese.

~Makes 8 servings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


