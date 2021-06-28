Emergency Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple area fire departments responded to a report of a garage fire in Limestone Township on Saturday morning.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the fire was reported at a location on Brook Road in Limestone Township around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Corsica Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 12:16 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

