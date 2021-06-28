Garage Fire Reported in Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A garage fire was reported in Shippenville Borough early Monday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a garage fire on Main Street in Shippenville Borough around 1:58 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 3:10 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

