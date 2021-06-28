Pedestrian Killed in Accident on Route 422

WORTHINGTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in an accident that occurred on State Route 422 early Saturday morning.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident occurred around 2:34 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, on State Route 422, near Worthington Slate Lick Road, in Worthington Borough, Armstrong County.

Police say 65-year-old Donald Claypoole, of Worthington, was driving on State Route 422 and struck 29-year-old Alan Lipscomb, of Connellsville, who, for unknown reasons, was lying in the middle of the roadway.

Lipscomb was fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Brian Meyer.

The crash remains under investigation, pending the toxicology report of the pedestrian, according to police.

