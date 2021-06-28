 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Pedestrian Killed in Accident on Route 422

Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-lineWORTHINGTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in an accident that occurred on State Route 422 early Saturday morning.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident occurred around 2:34 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, on State Route 422, near Worthington Slate Lick Road, in Worthington Borough, Armstrong County.

Police say 65-year-old Donald Claypoole, of Worthington, was driving on State Route 422 and struck 29-year-old Alan Lipscomb, of Connellsville, who, for unknown reasons, was lying in the middle of the roadway.

Lipscomb was fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Brian Meyer.

The crash remains under investigation, pending the toxicology report of the pedestrian, according to police.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.