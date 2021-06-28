Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred on State Route 36 just west of Mealy Drive around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on State Route 36, just north of the intersection with Mealy Drive, and exited the right side of the northbound lane and went into a driveway. It then slid sideways into a 2007 Hyundai Elantra that was parked in the driveway. The unknown vehicle then entered back onto the roadway and continued traveling north toward the Frills Corners intersection.

According to police, the pickup is believed to be a dark-colored Ford F-150 from the 1990s with an extended cab. It is believed to have sustained damage to the right rear side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

