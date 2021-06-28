 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 36

Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred on State Route 36 just west of Mealy Drive around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on State Route 36, just north of the intersection with Mealy Drive, and exited the right side of the northbound lane and went into a driveway. It then slid sideways into a 2007 Hyundai Elantra that was parked in the driveway. The unknown vehicle then entered back onto the roadway and continued traveling north toward the Frills Corners intersection.

According to police, the pickup is believed to be a dark-colored Ford F-150 from the 1990s with an extended cab. It is believed to have sustained damage to the right rear side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.