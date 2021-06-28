Raymond Leroy Lantz, 93, of Franklin passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

He was born in Franklin March 8, 1928 and pre-deceased by his parents, Floyd and Christena Lantz; his first wife, Betty Webb Lantz; and his sister, Doris Hughes (Wallace).

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marian Thompson Miller Lantz and his brother, Glade Lantz of Rockdale, TX. He is also survived by his children with Betty: Karen Rex (David) of Chesterland, OH, Kevin Lantz (Pamela) of Franklin and Keith Lantz (Frann) of Oil City, Kathryn Dolan (James) of Mercer, and Christena Lawrence (Dean) of Lakewood, FL; and his step-children Paula Vath of AR and Dale Miller (Peggy), Patricia Miller, Barbara Martino (Charles), Duane Miller (Patty), all of Franklin.

He was the proud grandfather of a total of 26 grandchildren, 36 great-grand children, and 6 great-great grandchildren, all who gave him great joy.

Ray graduated from Franklin High School, served in China as an aeronautical navigator with the United States Marine Corp. during the WWII era, and earned his degree in Industrial Engineering from Penn State University.

Ray’s career included ownership of the Idlewood Restaurant and Motel and co-ownership of The Diner’s Delight, The Log Cabin Restaurant, and the Fireside Restaurant.

He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Franklin and his many accomplishments included 1986 Man of the Year, President of Triangle Fraternity Alumni, Kiwanis Club, and Venango County Red Cross. He was a founding member of Uniontown Heights Water Authority, Tourist Promotion Agency (Oil Region Alliance), The Venango County Museum, and the OC & T Railroad.

His favorite fishing spots were in Canada, Key West, and especially French Creek.

Visitation for Ray will be held at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 10 am to 11 am with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 am with Rev. Dr. Edward Saxman officiating. Military honors will also be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard at that time.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Raymond Lantz’s name can be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 1250 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

