Say What?!: Famous Songwriter Finds Sanctuary Home for Cow That Escaped Slaughterhouse

PICA RIVERA, Ca. – At least one cow that escaped from a slaughterhouse in California will get a new lease on life thanks to songwriter Diane Warren.

Warren, who is best known for writing “Un-break my Heart,” offered to pay to have the escapee transferred to an animal sanctuary.

The cow was one of 40 that had escaped a Manning Beef early last week.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.