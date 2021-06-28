 

Say What?!: Famous Songwriter Finds Sanctuary Home for Cow That Escaped Slaughterhouse

Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

cow-1715829__480PICA RIVERA, Ca. – At least one cow that escaped from a slaughterhouse in California will get a new lease on life thanks to songwriter Diane Warren.

Warren, who is best known for writing “Un-break my Heart,” offered to pay to have the escapee transferred to an animal sanctuary.

The cow was one of 40 that had escaped a Manning Beef early last week.

Read the full story here.


