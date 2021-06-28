7th Annual Run of St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Slated for July 3
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk, a pre-festival kick-off event to the 82nd Annual 4th of July Celebration, will be held on Saturday, July 3rd, at the historic Lucinda Train Station, 1040 Lander Drive, Lucinda.
Pre-registration is encouraged and limited race day registration begins at 8:00 a.m.
The event will be held rain or shine on the beautiful Rail 66 Country Trail at 9:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Race awards will be presented to the top male and female performers in various categories, and the top male and female signed up under a cross country team will get a trophy and $50.00 toward their booster club. Timing will be provided by Miles of Smiles Timing Services and Absolute Clarion DJ Services will be providing the entertainment.
The entry fee for the race is $20.00 for pre-registered entrants and $25.00 per participant on race day. A $5.00 discount is given for each child under 18 who registers with a participating parent provided that registration forms for all family members are submitted together.
Pre-registration is encouraged and forms are available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org/liberty5k.html, Facebook @StJoesLiberty5K, https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5k or by calling 814-226-7288.
All proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.
The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda (I-80 Exit 60, Rt. 66 north 10 miles) and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Rt 66 N. The station is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park.
St. Joseph’s 82nd Annual 4th of July Celebration will be held online from now until July 4 at 12:00 noon. Prize tickets and homemade dry noodles will be sold on July 4 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on the parish grounds. Visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org for more information.
