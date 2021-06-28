Upcoming Photography Exhibit Features Local Photographers, Explores Volatile Nature of Film

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An upcoming photography exhibit at Clarion University’s Carlson Art Gallery in July will feature local photographers.

The exhibit will explore the volatile nature and the learning process of film photography.

The exhibit, titled “Faults and Formula,” is curated by Olivia Woodruff and is based on the work of local photographers Prince Brooks and Adrian Weber.

An opening reception will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Carlson Art Gallery.

For those unable to attend the show in person, Woodruff has also created a digital exhibition available at

https://spark.adobe.com/page/DAM40CQOYGyeD/.

Woodruff is a Clarion Area High School graduate who went on to receive a B.A. in Art History and B.S. in Anthropology from SUNY Purchase in 2019. She is currently in the second year of a Master of Art History program through McGill University in Montreal, Canada, studying 19th century decorative arts, domestic design, and medicine.

She also has some background in curation, having served as a curatorial intern for the Mattress Factory Museum in Pittsburgh, The Neuberger Museum of Art in New York, and The Skagens Museum in Denmark.

According to Woodruff, as a historian, she focuses primarily on the history of material culture, or everyday objects that people interact with, rather than on fine art, but was drawn to art history because of the human interaction aspect of it.

“People genuinely respond to the things that they can see in front of them, and I’ve always felt that visual evidence best illustrated my arguments,” Woodruff told exploreClarion.com.

She says the “Faults and Formula” exhibition was born out of her own interest in damaged photographs she had seen from Prince Brooks and Adrian Weber, who she knew from high school.

“Originally, they considered the photographs ruined and were very disappointed with the outcome,” Woodruff noted.

“One day I was going through Brooks’ negatives (film) and was delighted by the ways the burn marks on his film made each photo look so shocking and almost otherworldly. These anomalies on film are called ‘artifacts’. I found out later that Weber also had a roll of film damaged by a light leak and the idea of an exhibit of damaged photographs came to mind.”

To her, the exhibition highlights some of the hazards of film photography by calling attention to the volatile nature of the film itself, according to Woodruff.

“By reframing mistakes as valuable artistic forms, this exhibit attempts to elevate what is normally rendered ‘valueless’ within the gallery space.”

She noted that the title of the exhibition then naturally grew out of the subject matter.

“‘Faults’ refers to the artifacts, or damaged film itself. And ‘formula’ refers to the chemical materiality of film.”

According to Woodruff, it’s important to remember that the photos included in the exhibit are not digital, but rather film photography.

“Dealing with film in the analog is a touchy process; you sometimes feel like you are equal parts photographer and chemist!”

She said that while the volatile nature of film is on display, the ultimate focus of the show is intended to be the learning process of this type of photography.

“In many ways, I feel that the expectation to present a polished and refined image curtails artistic experimentation and learning through mistakes. As emerging photographers, Brooks and Weber place emphasis on the learning process in their practice by embracing mistakes through trial and error. Photographic accidents such as burns, light leaks, shutter failures, and flares alter the surface of their film.

“Instead of the beautiful, glossy, and perfected image usually privileged in the gallery, Brooks and Weber favor an unstable image, underscoring both materiality and exploration. Where the highly manicured space of social media curtails young artists’ room for failure, Weber and Brooks turn to unedited studies of material mishap.”

Woodruff noted that the exhibition is certainly “a bit out of the ordinary,” as visitors won’t be seeing the kind of “perfect” images they may expect in a gallery show, they will be treated to a more “raw” experience.

“I’m very excited to see how people respond!”

Like Woodruff, Brooks and Weber both said they are also curious about the reception the exhibition will receive.

“We’re excited to get our work out there,” Weber said. “It should be cool to see what people think about it.”

Brooks noted that he is also looking forward to the show, particularly seeing how the photographs look as they will be displayed.

“I think the coolest thing about the show, for me, is going to be seeing the images blown up to be about three feet by four feet. They’re huge prints, so it will be really interesting to see them at that size,” Brooks said.

He also said he was drawn in by Woodruff’s idea of focusing on the technical aspects of photography and how faults in the photos come to be.

“She just happened to see some of my negatives from Portland, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts and through it would be really interesting to do a show on film photography and particularly the mistakes you can make.”

He noted the exhibition will include explanations of the faults in each of the photos and how they occurred, from exposure due to a hole in a camera’s shutter causing a “burn,” to shutter failures and light leaks.

Brooks and Weber, like Woodruff, and both also Clarion Area High School graduates. Brooks went on to graduate from Clarion University with a degree in computer information systems in 2020 while Weber graduated from Clarion University with a degree in finance in 2020.

While Brooks’s interest in art began in high school and branched into photography during his senior year, Weber didn’t get started in photography until his first year of college.

“Prince kind of dragged me into it,” he quipped, noting he first tried it out to fill some spare time, then ended up finding it suited him well.

Brooks has recently taken his own love of photography to another level, starting his own small business, Prince B. Photography & Videography, offering everything from senior photos and wedding photos and videography to commercials for businesses.

Brooks and Weber also recently started another project, working on archiving old found negatives and documenting them online.

Weber said the new project began when they stumbled across some photo negatives from the 1930s in an antique store in the Butler area.

“We thought it would be really cool and decided to buy them so we could scan them and create an archive to preserve them,” Weber said.

According to Brooks, they’ve acquired other negatives since finding the first set in Butler, and have a collection going that includes everything from photos of the construction of the Cathedral of Learning in Pittsburgh to photos from Ohio.

“It’s an interesting project and we’re hoping to get some people to submit negatives from the local area, too. We’d just like to have an archive for all these old images that haven’t seen the light of day in a long time.”

The archive is a work in progress and isn’t available as a website yet, but Brooks noted he will be adding some of the photos developed from the negatives to his Instagram in the meantime.

