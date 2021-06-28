 

Coroner Releases Identity of Victim of Fatal Accident in Redbank Township

Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 04:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tapeREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The identity of the victim of a fatal accident that occurred in Redbank Township on Sunday morning has been released.

According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Champion, of New Bethlehem.

Champion was the Chairman of the Porter Township Board of Supervisors.

Shingledecker said the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was accidental.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a call around 9:07 a.m. on June 27 for an incident, on Swartfager Road, in Redbank Township, involving a tractor.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 11:06 a.m.


