A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 85. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 11pm. Low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then showers between 8am and 11am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

