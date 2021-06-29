Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ozark Mountain Berry Pie

This pie is delicious, especially when served warm!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch



Dash salt1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional1/3 cup water1 cup fresh blueberries1 cup halved fresh strawberries1 cup fresh raspberries3/4 cup fresh blackberries1 tablespoon lemon juiceDough for double-crust pie2 tablespoons butter

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, salt, and if desired, cinnamon. And water and stir until smooth; add blueberries. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 2-3 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly. Gently fold strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and lemon juice into the blueberry mixture.

-Preheat oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll one half of the dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim even with rim. Add berry mixture; dot with butter. Roll remaining dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; cut into 1/2-in.-wide strips. Arrange over filling in a lattice pattern. Trim and seal strips to edge of bottom pastry; flute edge.

-Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350°; bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 45-50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Store in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

