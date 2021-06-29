 

Dixie Lee Tustin

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-jIs4iTW3vGhHkDixie Lee Tustin, 83, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1937 in Kittanning, PA, the daughter of William Roy and Twila Angeline (Stitt) McMaster.

Dixie graduated from Kittanning High school in 1957. She attended New Athens God of Prophecy in Rimersburg. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Dixie volunteered at Bud’s Market and liked to play Bingo.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Belinda Lee Runyan, Melissa D. Goodman and Kristie Lynn Myers and husband, Derek, all of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Jordin Chambers and husband, Cookie, Ethan Carl Tustin, Evan Goodman, and Tenlee Tustin-Myers; and her great-grandchildren, Mercedees, Kamron, and Jasper.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Shirley Carl Tustin, who she married on June 29, 1964 and who passed away on Feb. 21, 1994; brothers, Larry Doyle McMaster, Robert Delair McMaster, Harold McMaster, Alonza McMaster, Herbert McMaster, Charles McMaster, and John McMaster; and a sister, Hazel Hillwig.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dixie’s honor to Rimersburg Fire Dept., 484 Main St, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, 14663 PA-68, Sligo, PA 16255.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Dixie’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


