Donna J. McDonough, 77, of Cheswick, PA died on June 27, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Gladys McDonough and sister, Catherine McDonough.

She is survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Donna was an avid pet lover and had numerous pets that she enjoyed spoiling. Prior to her retirement in 2006, she worked as Clarion Township Secretary-Treasurer. She previously lived in Pittsburgh and worked for over 20 years as an office manager for a pediatric practice at West Penn Hospital.

When Donna retired, she enjoyed camping at Cook Forest, traveling, watching TV and spending time with family and friends.

A private blessing, for family only, will be held at the funeral home. Donna will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Arrangements entrusted to Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services Inc., Oakmont.

