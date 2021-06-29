Gerald L. “Jerry” Champion, 57, of New Bethlehem, died on Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, as a result of a tractor accident.

Born on August 12, 1963 in Punxsutawney, he was the youngest son of the late Clark E. and Helen L. (Swartfager) Champion.

Jerry was a farmer and a township supervisor for Porter Township. He enjoyed going to tractor shows and restoring tractors, especially his dad’s Farmall H that he restored with his son, Ethan. He also enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He was active in the Clarion County 4-H where he was on the livestock committee and he looked forward to the Clarion County Fair 4-H and was always there to help out in any way that he could.

He was married on September 6, 1986 to Traci R. (Shaffer) Champion and she survives along with his son, Ethan C. Champion. He is also survived by three brothers, Darl Champion and his wife, Vicki of Greensboro, N.C., William Champion and his wife, Bonnie of Summerville, and Dennis Champion and his wife, Norma of Williamsburg, VA., and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Jerry’s request, the funeral service will be private. Lay Speaker Rex Munsee will officiate the funeral service. Interment will be in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarion County 4-H Scholarship Fund. Checks may be made out to: PSCE-Clarion at 160 S. 2nd Ave. Suite B Clarion, Pa. 16214. In the memo: Gerald L. Champion (Please do NOT use the word “Donation”).

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to Jerry’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

