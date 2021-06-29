 

Gov. Wolf: 75 Percent of Pennsylvanians Have Received First COVID-19 Vaccination

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Governor-Wolf-smiling-while-speaking-outsideHARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Monday announced that 75 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

“Together, Pennsylvanians have hit a significant milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Wolf. “Now, three out of four Pennsylvania adults have done their part in keeping themselves and their loved ones safe by getting at least one COVID-19 vaccination. We should be proud of how far we have come, as data shows us that with increased vaccination rates, we see a decline in COVID-19 cases. We have watched our percent positivity rate decline week after week – as evident in our current positivity rate of 1.2 percent as opposed to 1.4 percent last week.”

Pennsylvania has surpassed the aggressive goal set forth by President Joe Biden of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4 and ranks 8th in the nation for first dose vaccinations. Additionally, 59.5 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we must continue to inform all eligible Pennsylvanians about the effectiveness of the available vaccines and the importance of getting their second dose. They remain our best defense against this deadly virus and the potential threat of the delta variant. We each have the tools needed to make our communities safer, healthier places, by getting vaccinated, continuing to wear masks as needed, and staying home if we are sick. It is our collective responsibility to remain resilient and do our part for our fellow Pennsylvanians.”

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

For more information and data on the Wolf Administration’s vaccine efforts, click here.


