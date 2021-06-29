 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Lignelli Service Announced

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-JuJSn4PkRv27kdJ9A celebration of life service for Joyce S. Lignelli will be held on July 9.

Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life services will be held on July 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. till time of services at 11:00 a.m.

Joyce was 94 and passed away at her home on January 9th 2021.

She served as past president of the Clarion Civic Club and was treasure of the Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank “Ligg” Lignelli.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.