Lignelli Service Announced

A celebration of life service for Joyce S. Lignelli will be held on July 9.

Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life services will be held on July 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. till time of services at 11:00 a.m.

Joyce was 94 and passed away at her home on January 9th 2021.

She served as past president of the Clarion Civic Club and was treasure of the Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank “Ligg” Lignelli.

