Police Calls: State Police Investigating Identity Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Washington Township

Around 9:51 a.m. on June 28, Marienville-based State Police received a report of identity theft/fraud in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Specific details of the investigation have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in New Bethlehem Borough

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police filed the following charges against 60-year-old Joseph Todd Suter, of Montoursville, Pa. on June 28:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (Bac .10 < .16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - No Rear Lights, Summary The charges stem from an incident in New Bethlehem Borough on May 29.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.