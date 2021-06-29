 

Two Area Residents Injured in Route 28 Crash

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneBOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two area residents were injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 28/66 in Boggs Township on Sunday.

According to police, around 9:50 a.m. on June 27, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 28/66 just west of Dever Hollow Road in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 76-year-old Harold P. Mateer, of Templeton, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on State Route 28/66 near its intersection with Dever Hollow Road and failed to stop with proper distance between it and a 2021 Ford Explorer operated by 73-year-old Charles E. Reedy, of Templeton. The Chevrolet then struck the Ford from behind.

Both drivers and a passenger in Reedy’s vehicle, identified as 72-year-old Betty J. Reedy, of Templeton, were wearing seatbelts.

Charles Reedy suffered injuries of unknown severity and Betty Reedy suffered suspected minor injuries but neither were transported.

Mateer’s vehicle sustained functional damage and Reedy’s vehicle sustained minor damage.

Templeton Volunteer Fire Department and Kittanning EMS assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

