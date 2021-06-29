William H. “Bill” Otto, 61, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning June 27, 2021 at Andover Village in Andover, OH following an extended illness.

Bill was born on November 19, 1959 in Franklin, PA, a son of the late Walter and Genevieve McLucus Otto.

He was married to Kimberly Unverdorben on November 11, 1995 in Pleasantville.

Bill was a graduate of Titusville High School and of the Venango County Vocational Technical School, class of 1977.

Following graduation, Bill worked for Ellis Day in Titusville, Witco in Youngsville, J.L. Beck Drilling, purchased the Pennzoil Station in Pleasantville which became Otto’s Service Center, and operated J & J’s Country Kettle in Pleasantville. He then operated Otto’s Keystone and Convenience Store in Pleasantville for 18 years with his wife Kim. Bill also owned Village Laundry and Otto’s Snow Plowing. He was currently employed as administrator of the Titusville Moose Lodge 84.

Bill was a member of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept.; a member of the Titusville Lodge No. 754 F.&A.M.; New Castle Consistory; Colonel Drake Shrine Club; and of the Zem Zem Shriners of Erie.

He was a member of the Titusville Moose Lodge 84 as well as Oil City Lodge 78, Corry Lodge 98, and Shenango Valley Moose Legion 88; a member of the BPO Elks No. 264; and a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

Bill enjoyed hunting and was the founding member of Big Johnson Hunting Club at Eagle Rock. He also enjoyed golfing, camping, watching old western TV series, and was a Steelers fan. He enjoyed most spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and his pet dog “Reese”.

Bill is survived by his wife Kim of Pleasantville; three children, Jamie Otto of Pleasantville, Jessica Rex and husband Luke of Titusville, and Michael Allen and wife Tonya of Pleasantville; four grandchildren, Brooke, Bryce, and Brock Rex, and Richie Allen; half-sisters, Mary Lou Custodio and husband Will of California and Carol Southwick of Arizona; a half-brother, Gary E. Otto and companion Deborah Crocker of Titusville; three step-sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Paul Miller; a step-brother; and a step-sister.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Members of the BPO Elks 264 will conducted a memorial service on Thursday at 5:45 PM at the funeral home. The funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

The family asks that memorials be made to Mooseheart 155 S. International Dr. Mooseheart, IL 60539 or to Moosehaven 1701 Park Ave. Orange Park, FL 32073.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

