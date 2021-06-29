Yetta J. (Miller) McHenry

Yetta J. McHenry, 92, of Ritts Farm Road, Turkey City, Richland Twp., Clarion Co., passed away early Monday morning, June 28, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

Yetta was born in Turkey City on June 26, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Lorna Rush Miller.

She was a 1947 graduate of St. Petersburg Richland Twp. High School. Yetta was a homemaker and a talented seamstress. She enjoyed crocheting and making quilts and clothing for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Yetta took great pride in teaching them how to sew.

She was the tax collector for Richland Twp., Clarion County for many years. She and her husband were long time active members of the Foxburg United Methodist Church. She served the church for many years as treasurer.

She was married to Richard G. “Dick” McHenry at the Foxburg United Methodist Church on May 29, 1947. Mr. McHenry passed away on May 6, 2016.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda M. Fair and her husband, Robert E. “Gene”, of Perryville and Jane L. Wile and her husband, Barry, of Harborcreek; four grandchildren, Shelly Fleming and her husband, Chris, of Emlenton, Jeffrey Fair and his wife, Ana, of Erie, Amy Faulkner and her husband, Scott, of Edinboro, and Holly Hedlund and her husband, Rodney, of Harborcreek; seven great grandchildren, Madelyn Fleming and Mason Fair, Seth and Taylor Faulkner, and Daniel, Jessica, and Janie Hedlund; a sister, Judy Dunkle and her husband, Hiram, of Kossuth; a sister-in-law, Jessie Miller Bryant of Shippenville, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard G. McHenry Jr. and a brother, Merle Miller.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday from the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, with the Rev. Dan Myers, retired Methodist pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Foxburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foxburg United Methodist Church, PO Box 12, Foxburg, PA 16036.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

