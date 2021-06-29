YMCA’s Michael Constantino Scholarship to Fund Swim Lessons for Kids in Need, Local Schools



CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA recently announced the Michael Constantino Memorial Scholarship fund, which pairs with a new swim lesson initiative to teach kids in Clarion County how to swim.

(Pictured above: Jesse Kelley, Clarion County YMCA Branch Director with Kim and Dave Constantino at the Clarion County YMCA.)

The Michael A. Constantino Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 2019 at the Clarion County YMCA. The YMCA created the fund with Michael’s parents, Kim and Dave Constantino, in memory of their son whose life was cut short in a drowning accident in 2004 at the age of seven.

While the scholarship fund was announced in 2019, another part of the program begins now and in the coming months. After establishing the scholarship fund, the Y started the “Ring the Bell” program. Any child who learns to swim at the YMCA, in a private or group lesson, and who can swim one length of the pool, will “Ring the Bell” to signal their accomplishment and in memorial of Michael Constantino.

The scholarship has been created to fund swim lessons for children in need, but will also ensure they Y can provide swim lessons for local schools.

“Michael had a huge heart and would have loved to help others by making sure they could take swimming lessons,” Kim Constantino, Michael’s mom said.

“He had a very giving heart and cared about others,” she added.

The scholarship fund will help kids across the county starting this fall. The YMCA will offer swim lessons to local school districts. Districts are encouraged to bring one grade level every year to the YMCA.

“This program will ensure that all kids in Clarion County have an opportunity to learn to swim,” said Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director.

The YMCA has partnered with Clarion Area School District and has plans to start teaching elementary-level students to swim during their physical education class. The swim lesson classes will continue yearly, ensuring that eventually all students who graduate have taken swim lessons. The school provides bus transportation to the Y.

The YMCA is ready to partner with other school districts. Interested schools can contact Katie Neely, Program Director, at [email protected] or call 814-764-3400.

SCHOLARSHIP GUIDELINES

The Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund will provide swim lessons to youth with low income or family circumstance that may prevent them from learning to swim.

Scholarship assistance is available through the Clarion County YMCA. Parents can fill out an application requesting help with any level of swim lessons for youth ages 2-17. Financial documentation is required, and the award is based on need.

Youth may apply for a swim lesson scholarship at any time.

GIVE TODAY

Support the Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and change lives in Clarion County!

Businesses and individulas can give to this program four ways:

Give at the YMCA Member Service Desk.

Call 814-764-3400 to give by phone.

Give online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/michael-constantino-scholarship-fund.

Mail your gift to: CLARION COUNTY YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

For More Information

For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

