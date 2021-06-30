A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 81. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

