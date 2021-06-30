A Glimpse into the Future of Clarion County: Officials Focus on Comprehensive Plan

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – What will Clarion County look like in 2035? County officials are working to develop a vision that aims to answer that exact question.

The public is invited for input on the Clarion County Comprehensive Plan Update on Monday, July 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarion County Park Pavilion/Community Building in Shippenville.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Park)

Clarion County staff and members of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG) welcome public input at the meeting and idea-sharing for attracting and retaining residents, program creation, housing and development opportunities, tourism, recreation, and more.

“We’re at the plan development stage,” said Laura Ludwig, an HRG planner. “We’ve gotten to know Clarion County better since starting in February and some of the assets, trends, and issues there. It’s time now to reach out to the public and get their thoughts. We want to make sure our information is correct so far and what they think are the biggest needs and issues are that need to be addressed.”

HRG is working with a steering committee appointed by the Clarion County Commissioners and tracks their work on Zoom meetings and collects data and trends from census data.

Ludwig expects the July 12 meeting to be fun for attendees.

“We’re hopefully going to have a lot of really fun activities and breakout sessions for the public to participate in with the various stakeholders that are present. They will kind of rotate around, and we’ll be very interactive and fun.”

The updated plan, according to Ludwig, is really going to be the vision for what the county wants to look like in the next 10 to 15 years. It will include specifics like goals and objectives, and they will be related to key topic areas like economic development, housing, transportation, parks, and recreation.

The current plan is really a roadmap to help guide not only county government but also the various municipalities in the county that face decision-making and policy-making for years to come.

“I think the key with that is it can help to get funding from various projects, whether that’s at the individual municipal level or broader county-wide level. A lot of state grants or federal grants require a letter that states that whatever project you’re requesting funding for includes a comprehensive plan.”

Ludwig added that there will be a short-range and long-range plan, along with goals – some more immediate and some longer-term.

“Some of the goals would be more expensive but need public-private partners working together to make it happen. What’s really important at this stage is hearing from the public and make sure we’re on the right track and what the big top priorities and issues are moving forward.”

HRG is also planning an online community survey a month or so following the public meeting.

“The outdoor amenities are just so vast throughout Clarion County, and infrastructure needs will be included. Water, sewer expansions, and extending broadband have been mentioned in our research and meetings. We’ll review some of our work at the public meeting.”

HRG hopes to have the final draft plan ready by the end of September. Following that, there is a local review process. The final plan should be approved by the end of the year.

Comprehensive plans have changed during the 16 years Ludwig has worked as a planner.

“I think planning in general and comprehensive planning has developed so much over the last decade or so where that focus is much more.

“It doesn’t need to have pages and pages of demographic analysis. We’ve done a trends report that provides a very brief overview of some of the demographics, and we pull out some trends. It’s all related.”

The changes in comprehensive planning also avert fears of a report on a shelf somewhere that collects dust.

The planning process also recognizes other current planning activities.

“That’s something we’re looking at. I know economic development is kind of doing their own plan and maybe the Blueprint Communities. We will certainly incorporate their goals and objectives into this. They’ll be consistent. We will make sure that all of those assets are coordinated, addressed, and mesh well.”

The Northwest Planning Commission is regional and is looking at broadband on a much larger scale, according to Ludwig.

“Our firm also is working with the commission on that,” she explained.

“We’ve reviewed some of the past plans and studies, and some of it’s relevant and some of it’s not.”

