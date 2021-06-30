AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Stable; National Average on the Rise

CLARION CO, Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania remain steady this week at $3.246 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.262 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.259. The average in Jefferson County is $3.275.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.246

Average price during the week of June 21, 2021 $3.248



Average price during the week of June 29, 2020 $2.479

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.155 Altoona

$3.256 Beaver

$3.259 Bradford

$3.275 Brookville

$3.230 Butler

$3.262 Clarion

$3.208 DuBois

$3.254 Erie

$3.241 Greensburg

$3.259 Indiana

$3.259 Jeannette

$3.256 Kittanning

$3.258 Latrobe

$3.248 Meadville

$3.268 Mercer

$3.221 New Castle

$3.256 New Kensington

$3.259 Oil City

$3.247 Pittsburgh

$3.236 Sharon

$3.288 Uniontown

$3.259 Warren

$3.205 Washington

Trend Analysis:

At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and could increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend. While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable.

Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25. Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.

Crude oil, and in turn gas prices, are more expensive compared to years past mostly due to three major factors: confidence in worldwide vaccination rollout, global oil demand spikes, and the easing of travel restrictions leading to optimism for leisure travel. Last week, crude oil sold at $74 per barrel, the highest price in nearly three years.

Today’s national average is more expensive on the week (+2 cents), the month (+5 cents) and the year (+92 cents). The latest weekly increase follows the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, which showed that gas demand increased from 9.36 million barrels per day to 9.44 million barrels per day, while total domestic gas stocks decreased by 3 million barrels to 240 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

