C.H.A.M.P Student Athlete of the Year: Keystone’s Maddie Dunlap

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services has announced the 2020-2021 CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) Student-Athlete of the Year.

(Pictured is Keystone’s Athletic Trainer, Shianne Donovan, Student Athlete Maddie Dunlap, and CRS owner Seth Babington)

This year’s recipient is Maddie Dunlap from Keystone High School. This award is based on three criteria: academic achievement and success, athletic participation, and service to the community, in which Maddie excelled in all three areas.

Maddie participated in soccer, basketball, and softball. Maddie was also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Government, where she was President, and the ski club. She is also involved with her church and works at a local daycare as well as Ma & Cap’s. Even with all of these activities, Maddie was able to maintain a 4.0 QPA. Her hobbies included “anything outdoors,” especially hunting and fishing.

“While Maddie is an amazing athlete, her athletic talent is not what makes her the most deserving of this award. Maddie is kind, intelligent, and a leader who inspires her peers and teammates on and off the playing field. She is an amazing young woman who will no doubt succeed in her future,” Maddie’s athletic trainer, Shianne Donovan said.

Seth Babington, owner of Clarion Rehab Services, stated, “I have observed Maddie in a rehab setting and also in a sporting event setting, and she consistently works hard, is dedicated, and is a wonderful teammate. Her future is bright!”

Maddie’s future plans are to attend Clarion University for a major in Health Sciences and continue on to obtain a degree in Occupational Therapy.

Clarion Rehab presented Maddie with a $500.00 scholarship.

