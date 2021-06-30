Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Open-Faced Pizza Burgers

Once you introduce this recipe, your family won’t stop requesting it!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

1/4 cup chopped onion



1 can (15 ounces) pizza sauce1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained1 tablespoon sugar1/2 teaspoon dried oregano6 hamburger buns, split and toasted1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink, 3-5 minutes, breaking into crumbles. Drain. Stir in the pizza sauce, mushrooms, sugar, and oregano; mix well. Spoon onto buns; sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.

-Place on ungreased baking sheets. Broil 4 in. from the heat until cheese is melted, 2 minutes.

-To freeze for quick lunches later, place the split and toasted buns on a baking sheet. Spoon the meat mixture onto buns; freeze for 1 hour. Transfer to freezer-safe airtight containers.

-To use frozen burgers: Thaw completely in the refrigerator. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil 4 in. from the heat until heated through and cheese is melted, 2 minutes.

