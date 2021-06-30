Cook Forest Evening Lecture Series: Measuring Pennsylvania’s Champion Hemlocks

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A lecture and slide show tour of Pennsylvania’s Champion Hemlocks is scheduled for Friday, July 2, in Cook Forest.

The event will take place at Cook Forest Park Office at 9:00 p.m.

– Where are Pennsylvania’s largest hemlocks located?

– How are they measured?

– Who finds these things anyway?

Please meet at the Park Office Conference Room for a slide show tour of Pennsylvania’s champion hemlock trees. Many are found at Cook Forest, but not all of them!

Cook Forest Park Office is located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, PA 16217.

