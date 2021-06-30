Douglas L. Chambers, 57, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of the West Freedom area, passed away Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital near Dublin, OH following complications due to surgery.

Born in Austin, Texas on April 17, 1964, he was the son of Charlotte Kinney Best and James Chambers.

Douglas was a graduate of A-C Valley High School, where he lettered with three other team members in winning the 400 Relay Races locally and on to State. Their record was held a very long time at ACV.

He was baptized into the United Methodist faith.

He was an Honorably Discharged Veteran of the United States Navy serving over twelve years of active duty. He served on the USS Saratoga with activities in the Middle East as well as being a member of the United States involvement in Granada. He served as an S-3A and F-14 aircraft maintenance technician. He was a Life Member of VFW Post 7073 of Parker.

Post Military, Douglas, worked for Abraxus in Marienville, Consolidated Truss in Parker, and most recently for a manufacturing corporation in Columbus, OH.

Douglas enjoyed hunting, bowling, martial arts, and being a friend with Eric Schnell since fourth grade. Family and close friends meant the world to him.

Surviving are his parents, Charlotte Kinney Best and Mike Best of West Freedom and his father James (Virginia) Chambers; brother Greg Best of Dublin, OH, and nieces and nephews: Dylan and Megan Best and Marley Best and Gregory Nolf.; sister-in-law Stacy Best of New Bethlehem, as well as longtime friend Eric Schnell.

He was preceded in death by sister Laurie Chambers Rankin on June 21, 1993, and brother Jason Best on December 26, 2019.

Visitation will be 3-5 and 7-9 Friday, July 2 at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker where a funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 3 with Rev Dan Myers, United Methodist pastor officiating. Interment will follow at West Freedom Cemetery. VFW and American Legion Posts of Parker will conduct a Veteran Memorial Service preceding the funeral at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Douglas’ name to St. Jude Research Hospital (Children), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To view/send condolences, sympathy cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

