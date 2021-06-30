Featured Local Job: Client Services Manager

BAYADA Home Health Care has an immediate opening for a Client Services Manager in their Meadville, PA Office.

If you are looking for an exciting career opportunity in a growing industry, a Client Services Manager could be the position for you. BAYADA believes that its clients and their families deserve home health care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability. They want you to apply your energy and skills in this dynamic, entrepreneurial environment and become an integral part of a caring, professional team that is instrumental in providing the highest quality care to their clients.

The Client Services Manager will:

Provide superior customer service and quality home care

Focus on managing the coordination of client services and emergent scheduling issues

Manage your Client Services Manager caseload while proactively growing it

Build lasting relationships with clients, referral sources, payors and community organizations

Develop strong, communicative relationships with the team

Maintain effective fiscal management of your caseload by monitoring metrics (admissions, % Medicare, referrals rejected by reason, etc.)

Client Services Managers will partner with Clinical Managers to provide supervision and support to field employees

Qualifications for a Client Services Manager:

Bachelor degree is required

Prior medical office or home care experience preferred

Prior supervisory experience a plus

Demonstrated record of successfully taking on increased responsibility (goal achievement)

Ambition to grow and advance beyond current position

Strong computer skills required (electronic medical record)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

BAYADA Offers:

Comprehensive salary

Medical / Dental / Prescription / Vision

Paid time off

Weekly Pay

Tuition reimbursement

401k with company match

About BAYADA

Founded in 1975 by J. Mark Baiada, BAYADA Home Health Care provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and assistive care services to children, adults, and seniors in the comfort of their homes. BAYADA employs more than 26,000 nurses, home health aides, therapists, medical social workers, and other home health care professionals who serve their communities in 22 states from more than 345 offices, with locations in Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Korea, Canada, and the UK.

In 2019, Baiada oversaw the company’s unprecedented transition to a not-for-profit organization to ensure BAYADA’s mission, purpose, and business model would endure, and to help BAYADA realize its vision of helping millions of people worldwide experience a better quality of life at home.

BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc., and its associated entities and joint venture partners, are Equal Opportunity Employers and qualified applicants will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, religion, gender and gender identity, nationality and origin, disability, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, and experiences.

To apply visit their website: https://jobs.bayada.com/job/meadville/client-services-manager/153/9809667488

